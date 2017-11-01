Foreign Ministry Issues First Statement on Catalonia Crisis

YERUSHALAYIM -

Wednesday, November 1, 2017 at 5:52 pm |

Israel’s Foreign Ministry issued its first public comment Wednesday night on the crisis over the Catalonian indpendence movement in Spain, after pressure from Madrid to back the central government.

The tweeted statement, which mentioned that Israel and Spain “share longstanding, strong and friendly relations,” was carefully non-committal, calling for the crisis to be resolved “quickly and peacefully.”

The statement did not condemn the secessionist movement, nor did it endorse it, though there is known to be sympathy for the Catalonian separatists in Israel.

“Israel hopes that the internal crisis in Spain will be resolved quickly and peacefully and through broad national consensus,” the statement said.

Initially, Israel had planned not to comment on the crisis at all, but after consultations with Madrid decided to accede to their requests.

However, it remains to be seen whether the statement issued will satisfy the Spanish government’s request for an expression of disapproval of Catalonian secession.