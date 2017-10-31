Report: Egypt Blows Up Gaza-Sinai Tunnels

YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, October 31, 2017 at 2:45 pm |

The Egyptian army has destroyed three cross-border tunnels running from the Sinai Peninsula to the Gaza Strip, according to Turkey’s Daily Sabah on Tuesday.

In an online statement, Army Colonel Tamer al-Rifai said the military had demolished the tunnels linking Egypt’s border area with the Hamas-ruled enclave.

Hamas depends heavily on the tunnel network to circumvent the Egyptian and Israeli blockades in order to import various goods.

In 2014, Egyptian authorities began to establish a buffer zone in North Sinai’s city of Rafah along Gaza border following a spate of terror attacks against army and police forces. The Egyptian army had even built large pipelines along the border with the Gaza Strip and began flooding the area with seawater, leading to the death of dozens of Gazans.

In recent weeks, Hamas officials have been holding extensive talks with Egyptian officials in order to arrange an easing of the blockade.