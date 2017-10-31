Regional Briefs – October 31, 2017

Tuesday, October 31, 2017 at 7:09 pm |

NJ’s Guadagno to Embark on Statewide Bus Tour

SEA BRIGHT, N.J. – Republican gubernatorial candidate Kim Guadagno will be hitting the road in a bus tour to visit all of New Jersey’s 21 counties a week before the election, the Asbury Park Press reported. The lieutenant governor will leave Thursday.

Jail Inmates Help Pheasants Fly the Coop

BUFFALO – More than a thousand pheasants raised and cared for by jail inmates have flown the coop, The Associated Press reported. One hundred ringneck pheasants were released into Zoar Valley, the last of 1,200 which arrived as day-old chicks this past spring.

NY Offering $59 Million in Home Energy Efficiency

ALBANY – New York state is offering $59 million to senior or low-income homeowners who want to weatherize their homes, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Monday. It helps homeowners install better insulation, upgrade heating systems and find and plug leaks.

Big Storm Floods Basements, Knocks Out Power

WATERTOWN, N.Y. – Homeowners in North Country are pumping out basements after a storm dumped five inches of rain in a 24 hours, WWNY reported. The storm that hammered the Northeast with hurricane-force wind and heavy rain has knocked out power to about 10,000 homes Tuesday.

Burglar Who Came Back To Steal More Arrested

JERSEY CITY – A burglar who robbed a Family Dollar store of headphones last Tuesday night was arrested when he came back to steal two buckets full of deodorants, the Jersey Journal reported. Officers responding to an alarm found the burglar fleeing.