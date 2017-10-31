Iraq Bans Israeli Flag Waving

YERUSHALAYIM -

The Iraqi parliament has banned the public display of the Israeli flag after it was waved at several Kurdish independence rallies in the weeks ahead of the recent referendum.

The vote to outlaw the flag from public spaces was held at the request of Ammar al-Hakim, the Shiite leader of the Citizen Bloc, the Iraqi news agency Alsumaria reported.

Turkish independence has been condemned in Turkey and Iran, and Iraq’s central government in Baghdad has also refused to recognize the validity of the referendum, which overwhelmingly supported independence.

Israel was the only country to openly support Turkish independence. However, after Turkey warned that further pro-Kurdish statements could jeopardize the fragile diplomatic relationship with Ankara, the Israeli government has kept silent on the issue.