El Al Plane Returns to Tel Aviv After Malfunction During Take-Off

YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, October 31, 2017 at 7:37 am |

El Al flight LY07 circling over the Mediterranean. (Screengrab)

An El Al flight landed safely back in Tel Aviv Tuesday morning after a bird strike during takeoff for New York from Ben-Gurion airport.

Flight LY07 was ordered to return after airport crew discovered the malfunction. The plane circled over the Mediterranean for some time to unload fuel before making its landing.

The El Al flight is to depart Tel Aviv for New York at 4:05 p.m., over six hours behind its scheduled departure of 9:40 a.m.

On Sunday afternoon, El Al’s second Dreamliner plane was grounded at the Newark airport, after a malfunction was discovered in the plane’s weather radar, Yediot Acharonot reported Tuesday.

The flight was rescheduled for Monday morning.

The report noted that after passengers returned to the airport on Monday for the rescheduled departure, the plane again did not take off at the rescheduled time of 7 a.m., but was delayed by a further 3 hours – resulting in an actual departure 20 hours after the originally scheduled time.

Two weeks ago, El Al’s other Dreamliner plane delayed takeoff from London to Tel Aviv, after a crack was discovered in one of the plane’s windows.