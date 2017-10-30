Regional Briefs – October 30, 2017

Monday, October 30, 2017 at 9:23 pm |

Billionaire Not Paying Taxes Until Geese Are Chased Off Lawn

SOUTH BRISTOL, N.Y. – A billionaire says he’s not paying his school taxes until local officials get rid of the geese on the lawn of his lakefront home, The Associated Press reported. Town officials say they sympathize with Tom Golisano, who once ran for governor, but no public agencies have a solution.

Trooper Mistakenly Kills K-9 Partner During Pit Bull Attack

GREIG, N.Y. – A state police trooper accidentally killed his K-9 partner late Monday when trying to protect it from a pit bull attack during a search of a residence, The Associated Press reported. Trooper Shaun Smith shot at the pit bull, but the bullet ricocheted off the ground and hit his dog in the stomach.

New York Democratic Party Gets New Leader

ALBANY – New York state’s Democratic Party got a new leader Monday, with Geoff Berman announced as the party’s new executive director, The Associated Press reported. He worked on former President Obama’s campaigns and has more recently worked for organizations focused on gun control and education policy. He takes over from Basil Smikle.