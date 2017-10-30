Business Briefs – October 30, 2017

Monday, October 30, 2017 at 9:21 pm |

Health Law Sign-Ups Start, Premiums Prices Sharply Higher

WASHINGTON (AP) – It’s sign-up season for the Affordable Care Act, but the Trump administration isn’t making it easy — cutting the enrollment period in half, slashing advertising and dialing back on counselors who help consumers. Many people already faced fewer choices and higher premiums. But experts say that President Donald Trump’s decision to cancel subsidies to insurers for lowering copays and deductibles compounded the problem. New government numbers show premiums up 37 percent.

Housing Group Opens New Crack In Support for GOP Tax Plan

WASHINGTON (AP) – Another deep crack has opened in support for the Republicans’ tax-cutting plan, as a powerful lobbying group in the housing industry withdrew its blessing for the GOP’s top legislative priority just as its details are set to be revealed. The move announced Monday by the National Association of Home Builders adds to breakaway threats against the legislation from House lawmakers from high-tax states and with strong conservative views, and defenders of 401(k) plans.

Education Dept. Could Scale Back Help on Loans

WASHINGTON (AP) – Education Department officials tell The Associated Press that a plan is being devised that would grant only partial relief from loans taken out by students defrauded by for-profit colleges. Department officials say Education Secretary Betsy DeVos is working on a plan that critics say is unfair. That could mean tens of thousands of students deceived by now-defunct for-profit schools may soon wind up having to pay back a part of their loans.

U.N. Agency: CO2 Concentrations Grew at Record Rate in 2016

GENEVA (AP) – The U.N. weather agency is warning that carbon-dioxide concentrations in the atmosphere increased at record-breaking speed last year. World Meteorological Organization Secretary-General Petteri Taalas says rapid cuts to CO2 and other greenhouse gases are needed to avoid “dangerous temperature increases” by 2100 that would far surpass targets set in the Paris climate accord.

Why the Explosive Growth of E-Commerce Could Mean More Jobs

WASHINGTON (AP) – Automation has raised anxiety about people losing jobs. But evidence so far suggests that workers’ fears might be misplaced. Though storefront retailers have suffered, automation has helped create jobs in e-commerce. As robotics and software speed delivery, online sales have increased, leading businesses to expand warehouses and delivery systems and hire workers.