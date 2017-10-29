Three Galilee Arabs Arrested for Attack on Bus

YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, October 29, 2017 at 6:32 am |

An Egged bus. (RickP)

An Arab terrorist threw a firebomb at IDF soldiers Sunday morning while they were operating in the Dehaishe refugee camp near Chevron. B’chasdei Shamayim, no injuries were reported among the soldiers. Soldiers opened fire on rioters in the refugee camp, who had also been throwing bricks and rocks, and dispersed them. No injuries were reported among the rioters.

Meanwhile, three Arabs who had attacked an Egged bus last week were arrested over the weekend. The incident occurred in northern Israel last Wednesday, when three Arabs set up a makeshift roadblock and began stoning the number 845 bus. The three, ages 44, 22 and 18, are residents of Kfar Turan in the western Galilee. They were caught on video stoning the bus, and police tracked them down after the video was released by the Or Yarok road safety organization on Friday. The suspects were arrested around midnight Motzoei Shabbos, and are to be brought to court later Sunday for an extension of their remand.

Police said in a statement that they were examining whether the incident had nationalistic motivations, or whether other factors were involved. “Police will continue to operate with zero tolerance for acts of violence, and use all the resources at our disposal to bring to justice criminals who violate the law,” police said in a statement.