Israel Pauses to Explain ‘Greater Yerushalayim’ Plan to Washington

YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, October 29, 2017 at 2:37 pm |

A partial view of Ma’ale Adumim, a city of about 30,000 near Yerushalayim. (Hadas Parush/Flash90)

Coalition chairman David Bitan (Likud) disclosed on Sunday that the Greater Yerushalayim bill has been put on hold due to pressure from Washington.

“There is American pressure that claims this is about annexation and that this could interfere with the peace process,” Bitan told Army Radio.

“The prime minister doesn’t think this is about annexation. I don’t think so, either. We have to take the time to clarify matters to the Americans. Therefore, if the bill passes in a week, or in a month, it’s less problematic,” he said.

Haaretz quoted Netanyahu as telling Cabinet ministers on Sunday: “The Americans turned to us and inquired what the bill was all about. As we have been coordinating with them until now, it is worth continuing to talk and coordinate with them.”

Israeli media reports said the U.S. ambassador to Israel, David Friedman, had conveyed misgivings about the legislation, under which the large cities of Ma’ale Adumim and Beitar Illit would become part of an expanded municipality.

After Netanyahu’s comments, a senior Washington official told Channel 10 that the Trump administration was unlikely to support such a bill.

“I think it’s fair to say that the U.S. is discouraging actions that it believes will unduly distract the principals from focusing on the advancement of peace negotiations,” the official said.

A U.S. embassy spokeswoman declined immediate comment.