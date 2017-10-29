5 Years Since Sandy, Officials Tout Resilience

NEW YORK (AP) -

Elected officials are marking the fifth anniversary of Superstorm Sandy by talking about the recovery that’s been made and pledging to do more.

In New York City, Mayor Bill de Blasio was in the waterfront Rockaways neighborhood on Sunday. The Democratic mayor recalled the aftermath of the storm, including fires in some areas, widespread blackouts and homes destroyed by pieces of the boardwalk flung around by heavy winds.

De Blasio announced a $145 million investment for projects to help protect the area withstand future flooding and storms.

On Long Island, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and fellow Democrat U.S. Sen. Charles Schumer spoke about the anniversary at an event announcing funding for a project to improve water quality near a sewage treatment plant.