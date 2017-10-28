Coastal Storm to Sock East Coast on Sandy’s 5th Anniversary

(AP/Hamodia Staff) -

A strong storm system is expected to bring heavy rain and strong, gusty winds to New York and New Jersey as the states marks the fifth anniversary of Superstorm Sandy.

The National Weather Service says the rain should start early Sunday and become more intense as the day goes on. It’s expected to continue throughout the evening before finally ending late Monday morning.

Anywhere from 2 to 4 inches of rain is expected overall, with another 1 to 2 inches possible in some spots. Forecasters say that could lead to localized flooding in poor drainage areas, and flash flood warnings have been issued for parts of the states.

Winds gusting from 25 mph to 45 mph are expected on Sunday.

Sandy made landfall along the New Jersey shore on Oct. 29, 2012.