Arabs Open Fire at IDF Soldiers, None Injured

YERUSHALAYIM -

Friday, October 27, 2017 at 4:36 am |

An IDF soldier. (IDF Spokesperson, File)

Arabs fired at IDF soldiers who were operating in the village of Yaabed in northern Shomron, in the Jenin area. Soldiers were searching for wanted suspects overnight Thursday when at least one Arab opened fire on them.

The soldiers took cover and then went on a search for the shooter, who had apparently run away. No one was injured and there was no damage to IDF property in the incident. Soldiers recovered the spent bullets. A search for the shooter or shooters was continuing.

In a separate operation in the Chevron area, soldiers seized illegal weapons from the house of a known terror operative. The soldiers entered the house early Friday and confiscated various guns and rifles, as well as ammunition. One suspect was detained.

Overnight Thursday, security officials said they arrested five wanted security suspects in other areas in Yehudah and Shomron. The suspects were wanted for participating in rioting and throwing stones and firebombs that endangered Israeli civilians and IDF soldiers.

Several of the suspects were also charged with belonging to Hamas. All were being questioned on their activities by security forces.