Red Paint Splashed on Base of Teddy Roosevelt Statue in NYC

NEW YORK (AP) -

Thursday, October 26, 2017 at 9:01 pm |

Police say red paint was splashed on the base of the Theodore Roosevelt statue on the steps of the American Museum of Natural History in Manhattan.

The vandalism was discovered at about 7 a.m. Thursday.

The bronze statue by James Earle Fraser depicts the former president and New York police commissioner on horseback flanked by an African and a Native American. It was erected in 1939.

The incident comes after a city commission was formed on what to do with statues and monuments seen to have oppressive historical connotations.

Last month, a statue of Christopher Columbus in Central Park was vandalized with graffiti saying “hate will not be tolerated” and his hands were painted red.