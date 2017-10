YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, October 26, 2017 at 5:21 pm |

Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu was scheduled to undergo a periodical gastro-intestinal follow-up test on Friday morning.

From 8 a.m. until about 8:30, when the procedure is expected to be concluded, Netanyahu will be under anesthetic. During that time, Culture Minister Miri Regev will serve as acting prime minister.

In accordance with the law, Tzachi Braverman, the Cabinet Secretary, circulated a request for approval to government ministers on Thursday.