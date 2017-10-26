IDF to Demolish Home of Schmerling Terrorist

YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, October 26, 2017 at 3:47 am |

Family and friends attend the funeral of Reuven Schmerling, Hy”d, October 6. (Roy Alima/Flash90)

The IDF has informed the family of one of the terrorists who murdered Reuven Schmerling, Hy”d, that they intend to demolish their home. The family was instructed to vacate their home in the coming days. They have a right to appeal the decision.

Schmerling was murdered on Erev Sukkos, October 4, savagely stabbed by several terrorists who worked with Schmerling in a warehouse he owned in Kfar Kassem. Police had initially said they believed that Schmerling had been killed in a financial dispute with workers, but police definitively determined after several days that the murder had been committed for nationalistic reasons, based on evidence that had emerged.

Overnight Wednesday, security officials said they arrested eight wanted security suspects in other areas in Yehudah and Shomron. The suspects were wanted for participating in rioting and throwing stones and firebombs that endangered Israeli civilians and IDF soldiers. Several of the suspects were also charged with belonging to Hamas. All were being questioned on their activities by security forces.