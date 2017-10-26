High Court: Tel Aviv Stores Can Remain Open on Shabbos

YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, October 26, 2017 at 4:30 am |

View of the courtroom at the High Court in Yerushalayim. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

In yet another blow to shemiras Shabbos in Eretz Yisrael, the High Court upheld a Tel Aviv municipal bylaw permitting 165 grocery stores in the city to be open on Shabbos, lo aleinu, in a landmark ruling.

The court had ruled similarly in April, but a petition and additional hearing were called for, with the same unfortunate ruling.

The lawsuit, against the Tel Aviv Municipality and Mayor Ron Huldai, was brought in 2014 by the Tel Aviv Grocery Store Association, and demands that the city enforce bylaws against operation of businesses on Shabbos, which the city had stopped doing. The lawsuit names specific chains, such as the AM:PM supermarket chain, as violating laws that ban businesses from operating inside cities on Shabbos. The plaintiffs claimed that the lack of enforcement by the city harms them because it gives those who remain open on Shabbos a business advantage that those who follow the law do not have. The city seeks to strike down the laws, claiming that it violates Basic Laws on doing business. Most of the members of the Association are in fact not observant, but do not want to work on Shabbos.

Thursday was the last day of Chief Justice Miriam Naor on the bench, and the feeling in the religious community – and among the business owners suing the city – is that the court timed its decision for that day in order to mark it with a “historic” decision.

“By a majority of opinions, it was decided to reject the petition against the opening of the supermarkets on Shabbos,” Naor said in her final ruling.

The response from chareidi MKs, ministers and deputy ministers was immediate and unequivocal, vowing to introduce legislation that will override the ruling and even give the Knesset the ability to override High Court rulings more broadly, as has also been proposed by the Jewish Home party.

Interior Minister Rabbi Aryeh Deri (Shas) attacked the Court in the wake of its decision. “I need only to quote what President Rivlin said in his speech at the Knesset this week: ‘The court is not making a revolution but rather a putsch, and this is indeed a real putsch,'” Rabbi Deri said.

Rabbi Deri once again demanded that the authorization to enforce the law against stores that are mechallel Shabbos be transferred to his Ministry.

In his statement, UTJ faction leader Rabbi Menachem Eliezer Mozes said that “I’m not surprised at the court decision, led by Chief Justice Naor, which corresponds to the long-standing agenda of the court to rule against anything related to tradition, religion and Judaism.

“I feel a deep pain and anguish over the degradation of the Shabbos for which Jews devoted their lives throughout our history, and I’m sure that Justice Naor’s ancestors were among them. It’s a shame that this is the symbol of her departure from the court. UTJ will act to amend legislation on the matter,” said Rabbi Mozes.

UTJ MK Rabbi Uri Maklev deplored the decision, saying that “it is time for a law to bypass the High Court, rather than a High Court that bypasses Shabbos.

“The judges are seemingly trying to outdo one another in who can pass more anti-religious laws. This ruling doesn’t weaken the Shabbos – it weakens the court.”

A new bill proposed by UTJ MK Rabbi Moshe Gafni in order to circumvent the decision has been put on the agenda of the Ministerial Committee for Legislation on Sunday.