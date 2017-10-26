Flatbush Shabbos Parade This Shabbos

Thursday, October 26, 2017 at 8:37 pm |

In the early twentieth century, shemiras Shabbos was a major test in this country due to the hardship in finding a livelihood that did not call for compromise in this regard. Nowadays, this nisayon is almost nonexistent and in major Jewish communities, Jewish-owned stores and businesses are generally closed on this holy day. Nevertheless, there are still some that are open on Shabbos.

In view of this sad reality, the Vaad Shemiras Shabbos, which has worked to promote Shabbos observance for over half a century, will hold its annual Shabbos Parade along Kings Highway in Flatbush this coming Shabbos Parashas Lech Lecha. As usual, the procession will start, iy”H, on Ocean Parkway and Kings Highway at 11:45 a.m., proceed up Kings Highway to Ocean Avenue, cross to the other side of the street, return down Kings Highway and conclude at the small park on East 12th Street. Local yeshivah children will participate, singing Shabbos niggunim to inspire passersby. Local Rabbanim are expected to speak. All local residents are urged to participate.