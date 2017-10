YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, October 26, 2017 at 11:58 am |

Smoke rises from a large forest fire in the Sataf area outside Yerushalyim on Thursday. (Hadas Parush/Flash90)

Multiple firefighting units have been sent to put out a fire raging in the Sataf national forest of the Yerushalayim Hills.

As of Thursday evening, 10 planes, 27 fire engines and 75 firefighters were working to bring the fire under control.

Officials said there is no immediate danger to the surrounding population.