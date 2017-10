Thursday, October 26, 2017 at 9:47 am |

Building of security outside the Kever Rochal compound, Beit Lechem. (Mosdos Kever Rochel)

Ahead of the yahrtzeit of Rochel Imeinu, a”h, 11 Cheshvan, and the tens of thousands expected at Kever Rochel over the course of Monday and Tuesday, final preparations were being tended to Thursday.

Mosdos Kever Rochel were tending to the logistics, as well as security forces, to oversee that the day pass, b’siyatta d’Shmaya, smoothly.