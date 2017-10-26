Erdan: Settlement Boycott Equals Israel Boycott

BNEI BRAK (AP) -

Thursday, October 26, 2017 at 11:00 am |

Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan speaks during an interview with The Associated Press in his office in Bnei Brak, Thursday. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)

Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan, responsible for combating boycott efforts against Israel, says he sees no difference between the targeting of Jewish communities in Yehudah and Shomron and the country as a whole.

Erdan told The Associated Press Thursday that all boycotts are illegitimate against a democracy where citizens can choose their own fate.

The BDS movement advocates boycotts, divestment and sanctions against Israel. Erdan says most of its activists aim to delegitimize and destroy Israel, cloaking their campaign under a false premise of peace and human rights advocacy.

He says he is leading an effort to “expose the true face” of the activists.