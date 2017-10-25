German Police Find Guns, Ammunition in Raid of Suspected Islamist Terrorist

BERLIN (Reuters) -

Wednesday, October 25, 2017

German police confiscated large amounts of guns and ammunition in a Tuesday evening sweep of four locations in Berlin linked to a 40-year-old German man suspected of belonging to Islamist terrorist circles, police said on Wednesday.

Germany was hit by several Islamist terror attacks in 2016, including one in Berlin in December in which a Tunisian man shot dead a Polish lorry driver and then killed 11 more people by driving the stolen truck into a busy market.

Germany’s domestic intelligence agency has warned of further attacks by radicalized Muslims, given growing numbers of foreign terrorists returning from war zones in Syria and Iraq.

Police said prosecutors were brought into the case given concerns that the seized weapons could have been used for an attack, but no information about a specific plan had been found thus far.

The investigation will continue and the suspect will go before a judge on Wednesday. The name of the suspect was not provided, as is customary in Germany.