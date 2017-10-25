Details Emerge About Hezbollah Leadership in Syria

YERUSHALAYIM -

For the first time, the Israeli security establishment has ascertained details about the head of Hezbollah operations in Syria, Yisrael Hayom and Yediot Acharonot quoted security officials as saying. His name is Munir Ali Naim, also known as Hajj Hasham, and he is responsible for security and operations coordination with Syria, and by extension with Iran, the security sources said.

Hasham lives in South Lebanon with his wife and four children, but actually spends most of his time in Syria, where he directs Hezbollah terror operations. Hezbollah’s role in Syria is to assist the regime of Bashar al-Assad, while promoting the interests of the Lebanese terror group – including establishing its presence on the Golan Heights, the sources said.

This is the first time that the name and photos of Hasham have been published, but he has long been deeply involved in terror in the region. He was the deputy commander of the “Palestine Operations Unit” in the early 2000s, and in 2002 was responsible for a terror attack in Kibbutz Matsuba in northern Israel, in which six Israelis were murdered.

He then went on to work with Hezbollah, and was in the group during the second Lebanon war in 2006. Later, he was promoted to deputy chief of the Hezbollah Bader Brigades, which handled terror operations north of the Litani river. He became head of Hezbollah operations in Syria in June 2016. He succeeded Jihad Mughniyeh, who was eliminated in 2015 along with a crew of Hezbollah terrorists, and Iranian general Abu Ali Tabtabai.