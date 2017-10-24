Report: Coalition Head in Bribery Probe

YERUSHALAYIM -

Coalition chairman David Bitan (Likud). (Miriam Alster/Flash90)

Coalition chairman and MK David Bitan (Likud), currently battling for a bill to provide legal immunity for Israeli prime ministers, was himself called in by police for questioning in connection with a bribery investigation, according to media reports on Tuesday.

Bitan is under suspicion of accepting bribes in order to to pay off a 7-million-shekel debt prior to entering the Knesset in 2015. He was accused of accepting the money from an unidentified businessmen while serving in Rishon Letzion’s municipality, where he was a city council member and deputy mayor.

The MK denied the story, saying his “hands are clean.” He further dismissed the allegations as a “shameful witch hunt conducted by Haaretz against right wingers, and anyone who does not agree with their agenda.” The story appeared first in Haaretz.

“For some time now, the paper has been recycling stories about cases examined by the police that have been closed,” he added.

A police spokeswoman would not confirm or deny the report.