Protest Against Lax Security in Yehudah and Shomron

YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, October 24, 2017 at 6:19 pm |

Shomron Regional Council head Yossi Dagan (L) seen during a press conference at a protest tent set up outside the prime minister’s residence in Yerushalayim, Tuesday, to demand better security in Yehudah and Shomron. (Miriam Alster/Flash90)

Political leaders, terrorist victims and bereaved family members from Yehudah and Shomron set up a protest tent outside the Prime Minister’s Residence in Yerushalayim on Tuesday to demand an upgrading of security in the region.

“Mr. Prime Minister, you think that sourpusses exist only on the left. I regret to inform you that there are another half a million sourpusses in Yehudah and Shomron as well,” said Shomron Regional Council chairman Yossi Dagan, in a reference to PM Netanyahu’s speech of the day before in which he belittled his opponents as “sourpusses” for refusing to recognize his many successes.

“[Yehudah and Shomron] residents do not receive the basic right to security. The nationalist camp won the elections (promising) to pave these roads and build up the settlements,” Dagan reminded the prime minister.

“You know, we worked very hard to put you in power and for there to be a right-wing government. The entire settlement movement was mobilized for this purpose. And we are sitting here today very disappointed,״ said Beit Arye Local Council chairman Avi Naim.

Dagan called on PM Netanyahu to authorize a transfer of 300 million shekels ($85 million) that he promised two years ago to finance improved bypass roads and other security measures in Yehudah and Shomron. Last week, Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman announced his support for a “defense envelope” for the entire region, while he admitted that funding did not yet exist for it.

Victims of terrorism in Yehudah and Shomron rose to speak, as well.

Hadas Mizrahi, the widow of Baruch Mizrahi, Hy”d, who was murdered in a terror attack in Kiryat Arba, said, addressing PM Netanyahu:

“I am asking you to look me in the eye, to look my children in the eye. How many more need to be murdered in Yehudah and Shomron? We can’t do it anymore. My children and I will sit here on the sidewalk until a solution is found. We are not prepared to let another family be harmed like us. Prime minister, you made a promise. Please fulfil it.”