IDF Thwarts Attempted Terror Attack Near Chevron

Tuesday, October 24, 2017

IDF forces arrested two Palestinian terrorists who had approached an Israeli farm south of Chevron with intention to attack it on Tuesday night.

The owner of the farm shot into the air to warn them off, before soldiers rushed to the scene.

IDF forces are currently searching the area for the others involved in the abortive attack.

Meanwhile, in another security incident on Tuesday, a stone was thrown at the light rail on the Shuafat route in Yerushalayim.

Police launched a search for suspects.

B’chasdei shamayim, no injuries were reported in either incident, though there was damage to the train.