IDF Orders 1,000 Spike Missiles

YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, October 24, 2017 at 3:56 pm |

The IDF has chosen Rafael Advanced Defense Systems to supply the military with more than 1,000 SPIKE LR II 5th generation electro-optical, precision-guided missiles, the company announced on Tuesday.

The Spike LR II is an advanced multipurpose missile long in use by the IDF. Weighing only 25 pounds, it can be launched from any land location, and has a range of over three miles when fired from ground launchers and up to 6.5 miles when fired from a helicopter.

Designed against new modern targets with a low heat signature and time-sensitive characteristics, the missile also includes new third-party target allocation (network-enabled) enhancement with an embedded inertial measurement unit (IMU) assembly which allows the missiles to be fired to grid target coordinates including advanced armor and protection systems, making it one of the only missiles in the world with this capability.

Rafael has sold over 27,000 SPIKE missiles and systems to over 26 countries, including the Philippines, Lithuania, Australia and India, where they are used by armies on various naval and land system platforms.