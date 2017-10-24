Arab Who Attacked Jewish Boy in Chevron Arrested

YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, October 24, 2017 at 3:23 am |

Security forces in front of Mearas Hamachpelah, Chevron. (Menachem Sa’adiah)

Security forces overnight Monday arrested an Arab who threw stones at Jewish children in Chevron on Shabbos. Shin Bet and Border Guard officials nabbed him in the early morning hours, as he was hidden in a room in Chevron.

The incident occurred on Shabbos afternoon, when a Jewish boy was injured in the rock attack. The boy was on a walk with his friends, and an Arab threw a rock at them from an upper story in a building. Other children ran to summon help, and rescue workers arrived after several minutes, treating the boy on site and then taking him to a hospital in Yerushalayim. The victim is still in a hospital, in serious but stable condition.

In a statement, the Chevron Jewish community said that “the ongoing incitement to murder Jews in Chevron begins from the mayor of Chevron on down, as he is guilty of the murder of six Jews.” Tayseer Abu Sneinah was elected mayor of Chevron this year as representative of the Fatah list. He is one of four terrorists who was convicted for murdering six yeshiva students and wounding 16 others in 1980. The four, including Abu Sneinah, were sentenced to life in prison, but were eventually released in various deals and “gestures” by the Israeli government. The victims included Tzvi Glatt (an American citizen), Eli HaZe’ev, Shmuel Marmelstein, Hanan Krauthhammer, Gershon Klein and Ya’akov Zimmerman, Hy”d.

Overnight Monday, security officials said they arrested 19 wanted security suspects in other areas in Yehudah and Shomron. The suspects were wanted for participating in rioting and throwing stones and firebombs that endangered Israeli civilians and IDF soldiers. Several of the suspects were also charged with belonging to Hamas. All were being questioned on their activities by security forces.