Monday, October 23, 2017 at 6:53 am |

Tefillos at the kever of the Ruzhiner Rebbe, Monday. (Ichud Hatzalah)

The yahrtzeit of the first Ruzhiner Rebbe, zy”a, was marked Sunday night and Monday, 3 Cheshvan.

His descendants, the Rebbes of the Ruzhiner courts, shlita, conducted tischen in their respective batei medrash on Sunday night.

A group of Chassidim traveled to Sadigura, Ukraine, where they davened at the Rebbe’s kever on the yahrtzeit.