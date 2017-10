Monday, October 23, 2017 at 9:32 am |

Rishon LeTzion, Harav Yitzchak Yosef, speaks at an atzeres on Sunday night in Beis Medrash Yechaveh Daat in Har Nof. (Yaakov Cohen)

In honor of the yahrteit of Hagaon Hagaon Harav Ovadiah Yosef, zt”l, the unforgettable leader of Sephardic Jewry, many atzaros and hespeidim were held on the day of the yahrtzeit.

His role in re-establishing the Sephardic Torah world and the gap left in his loss was highlighted.

Harav David Yosef speaks at an atzeres on Sunday night in Beis Medrash Yechaveh Daat in Har Nof. (Yaakov Cohen)

Harav Avraham Yosef speaks at an atzeres on Sunday night in Beis Medrash Yechaveh Daat in Har Nof. (Yaakov Cohen)

Tens of thousands went to daven at the kever on the yahrtzeit, marked on Sunday night and Monday, 3 Cheshvan, in Yerushalayim’s Sanhedria cemetery.

Harav Reuven Elbaz, Rosh Yeshivah, Yeshivat Ohr HaChaim, leads Selichot at the kever of Harav Ovadiah on Sunday night. (Yaakov Cohen)