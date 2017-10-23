Thousands Celebrate Siyum of Taharos in Modiin Ilit

Monday, October 23, 2017 at 5:17 am |

Thousands attending the Siyum in Modiin Ilit. (David Zer)

Thousands of bachurim participated in a special gathering marking the end of seder Taharos, which took place in Modiin Illit.

Following the call of Hagaon Harav Chaim Kanievsky, shlita, delivered by Modiin Illit Mayor Rabbi Yaakov Guterman, over 3,000 bachurim from the yeshivos ketanos and yeshivos gedolos spent their bein hazmanim learning seder Taharos.

Hagaon Harav Chaim Kanievsky (C) graced the siyum with his attendance, having traveled from Bnei Brak to Modiin Ilit. (David Zer)

Harav Kanievsky also traveled especially from Bnei Brak to participate in the siyum, and was greeted with singing by the crowd.

A letter sent by Hagaon Harav Aharon Leib Steinman, shlita, wished the talmidim “brachah and hatzlachah in their studies, and that in the merit of learning Taharos they will be able to continue to study and ascend with Torah and yiras Shamayim.”

Hagaon Harav Gershon Eidelstein, shlita, and Hagaon Harav Meir Zvi Bergman, shlita, also sent letters that were read out at the event.

Speeches were delivered by the Rav of Modiin Illit Harav Mordechai Kessler; Harav Dov Landau, Rosh Yeshivas Slabodka; Harav Moshe Hillel Hirsh, Rosh Yeshivas Slabodka; and Harav Dovid Cohen, Rosh Yeshivas Chevron.

Some of the Roshei Yeshivah and Rabbanim at the siyum. (David Zer)

Thousands of booklets with perakim selected for study were distributed to the bachurim to be learnt at the yeshivos bein hazmanim, with 1,275 of them being tested on the material learnt and receiving stipends.