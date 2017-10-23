Regional Briefs – October 23, 2017

Monday, October 23, 2017 at 7:47 pm |

Former Assembly Ethics Chief Calls Job ‘Waste of Money’

ALBANY – The Assembly’s former public ethics official hired in the wake of a scandal in 2015 declared her Albany job “a waste of money,” the Times Union reported. Jane Feldman says she “didn’t do anything” and ended up resigning four months later. Speaker Carl Heastie’s spokesman says the office was never meant to craft policy.

Brick Crashes Through Roof Of City Bus, Hits Teen

BRONX – A brick punched a hole in the roof of a city bus traveling its route Sunday night, striking a 19-year-old male passenger in the head, The Associated Press reported. Police are investigating if the brick was thrown intentionally.

NY Law Gives Health Benefits To Volunteer Firefighters

ALBANY – New York volunteer firefighters who have been diagnosed with certain cancers will be eligible for healthcare benefits under a new state law signed by Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Sunday. Nearly 100,000 people will be eligible, on top of the regular disability benefits.

Driver Attacks Firefighter And Tries to Steal Firetruck

NEW YORK – A truck driver crashed into seven cars on Sunday, then jumped onto a firetruck, attacked a firefighter and attempted to steal the truck, WCBS reported. The 36-year-old was quickly arrested. Four people were seriously injured, and five suffered minor injuries.

Buffalo Airport Completes $15M Runway Project

BUFFALO – A $15 million project to redo a runway at Buffalo Niagara Airport is complete. The work involved a facelift for a 7,200-foot-long crosswind runway, new signs and lights. Traffic signs were placed in locations where they won’t interfere with snowplows during Buffalo’s infamous winters.

Officer Gets Job Back After Being Fired for Meal Break

WAYNE, N.J. – A police officer got his job back Thursday after losing it for taking an unauthorized meal break before responding to a call about a person in cardiac arrest at a nursing home, The Associated Press reported. The person died, but Erik Ferschman says that was not because he was late to respond.