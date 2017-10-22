Sunday, October 22, 2017 at 8:14 pm |

Rebbetzin Batsheva Linchner, a”h, passed away on Sunday, 2 Cheshvan, in her home in Bayit VeGan, at the age of 104. Rebbetzin Linchner was born 22 Adar I (March 1), 1913 in Hungary, the oldest daughter of Harav Shraga Feivel Mendlowitz, zt”l.

Harav Mendlowitz emigrated to the United States in September 1913. After establishing himself in America, he was able to bring his wife, son and daughter over to America, and they settled in Williamsburg where another five children were born.

Rebbetzin Linchner married Rabbi Alexander Sender Linchner, z”l, the founder of Boys Town Jerusalem. Rabbi Linchner, who was born and raised in the United States, was one of the few American bachurim to study at the great yeshivos of Eastern Europe before the Holocaust, and was a devoted disciple of his father-in-law, Harav Shraga Feivel Mendlowitz. It was his father-in-law who, on his deathbed, asked him to do something for the chinuch of children in Eretz Yisrael.

Rebbetzin Linchner was a paragon of an eishes chayil who stood by her husband’s side through the numerous ups and downs of establishing a major institution, as her husband frequently traveled to Eretz Yisrael and made many fundraising trips in North America and Europe. For many years she maintained two households, one in Yerushalayim and one in Brooklyn, near where the New York office of Boys Town was located.

She earned the title of “princess,” as she was thought of by many, for her refined, regal manner. This did not make her intimidating; on the contrary, she had a delightful manner and always knew the right thing to say. She made people feel good, was mild-mannered, and was treasured by all who had the pleasure of meeting her. She was a nurturer and outstanding hostess, feeding people food that tasted scrumptious and nourished both bodies and souls.

Sitting shivah are two sisters, Rebbetzin Chana Greenbaum, whose husband founded the Yeshiva of Spring Valley, and Rebbetzin Shulamis Schiff, whose husband, together with her brother, Rabbi Shmuel Mendlowiz, z”l, founded the Mesivta Beis Shraga in Monsey; a son, Rabbi Moshe Linchner, who continues as the head of Boys Town Jerusalem, and a daughter, Mrs. Naomi Rothstein.