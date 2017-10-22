Man Arrested for Scrawling Swastika on Neighbor’s Garage

STATEN ISLAND (AP) -

Members of a City Council-sponsored team clean up the graffiti Thursday in Staten Island. (NYPD 123rd Precinct)

Police arrested a man Thursday for scrawling a swastika and an anti-Semitic slur onto his Jewish neighbor’s garage.

James Rizzo, 37, was taken into custody in front of his home after police identified him as a person of interest. Seventeen-year-old Halle Calabrese, one of the vandalism victims, said Wednesday it’s “very upsetting” to know someone could have that much hate for someone of a certain religion.

New York Police Department officers and a City Council-sponsored team cleaned up the graffiti Thursday.

Capt. Mark Molinari of the NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force said police were able to identify the suspect thanks to the community providing surveillance footage and information.