NYPD: Man Charged With Scrawling Swastika, Slur, on Staten Island Garage

NEW YORK (AP) -

Friday, October 20, 2017 at 5:02 am |

Police say they’ve arrested a man for scrawling a swastika and an anti-Semitic slur onto his Jewish neighbor’s garage in Staten Island.

The 37-year-old suspect was taken into custody Thursday afternoon after police identified him as a person of interest. Seventeen-year-old Halle Calabrese, one of the vandalism victims, said Wednesday it’s “very upsetting” to know someone could have that much hate for someone of a certain religion.

New York Police Department officers and a City Council-sponsored team cleaned up the graffiti Thursday.

Capt. Mark Molinari of the NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force said police were able to identify the suspect thanks to the community providing surveillance footage and information to authorities.