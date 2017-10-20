Man Attacks People With Knife at Polish Shopping Mall; 1 Dead, 7 Hurt

WARSAW (AP) -

Friday, October 20, 2017 at 2:01 pm |

Emergency vehicles at the VIVO! shopping mall on Friday. (AP Photo/Rafal Baran)

A man attacked people with a knife Friday at a shopping mall in southeastern Poland, killing one person and wounding seven others, police said.

The attack took place Friday afternoon at the VIVO! mall in the town of Stalowa Wola, according to Andrzej Wierszyna, a spokesman for the town’s police. The alleged attacker was a 27-year-old Polish resident of the town, he told The Associated Press.

Anna Klee, the regional police spokeswoman in Rzeszow, was quoted by the PAP news agency as saying that the man “was attacking people from behind … with the knife,” and that a 50-year-old woman who was attacked at the mall died later in the hospital.

She said shoppers apprehended the attacker and handed him over to police when they arrived.

Eight people in all were taken to hospitals in Stalowa Wola, Tarnobrzeg and Sandomierz, most with serious wounds, Wierszyna said.

National Police spokesman Mariusz Ciarka said the man “acted irrationally, could not explain the motives for his actions.”

A breathalyzer test showed that he was sober and blood tests are being done to check whether he was under the influence of any other substances, Ciarka said.