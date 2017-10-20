Over 1,500 Daven at Kever Yehoshua

YERUSHALAYIM -

Friday, October 20, 2017 at 3:27 am |

Tefillos at the tziyun of Yehoshua Bin Nun. (Gili Yaari /Flash90, File)

Some 1,500 people entered the tziyun of Yehoshua Bin-Nun in the Arab village of Kifl Haris overnight Thursday, the night of Rosh Chodesh Cheshvan. IDF soldiers accompanied the large crowd. The event was relatively peaceful, save for a single firebomb that was thrown at soldiers. No one was injured, and there was no damage resulting from the attack. IDF soldiers pursued the perpetrator.

On Thursday night, Border Guard officers arrested two Arabs riding on a motorcycle who slammed into an officer at a checkpoint near Beit Hanina in northern Yerushalayim. The two were stopped further up the road and arrested. Security officials said that they did not believe the motivations of the two were terroristic, but the investigation into the incident was continuing.

Overnight Thursday, security officials said they arrested 7 wanted security suspects in other areas in Yehudah and Shomron. The suspects were wanted for participating in rioting and throwing stones and firebombs that endangered Israeli civilians and IDF soldiers. Several of the suspects were also charged with belonging to Hamas. All were being questioned on their activities by security forces.