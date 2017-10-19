Regional Briefs – October 19, 2017

Thursday, October 19, 2017 at 7:54 pm |

Feds: Bus Ran Red Light Before Deadly Crash

QUEENS – A federal report Wednesday shows that a charter bus that crashed into a city bus last month, killing three, had run through a red light just before impact, The Associated Press reported. The National Transportation Safety Board is withholding probable cause.

Princeton Pitches Amazon’s Bezos, an Alum, on NJ

PRINCETON, N.J. – The head of Princeton University is joining in New Jersey’s sales pitch for Amazon’s headquarters by emphasizing that both CEO Jeff Bezos and top executive Jeffrey Wilke are graduates of the Ivy League university. Bezos has degrees in electrical engineering and computer science.

Man Sues Airline for Placing Him Next to Drunk Passenger

NEWARK – A man is suing United Airlines, claiming a drunken fellow passenger dirtied him as their cross-country flight was taking off, The Associated Press reported. Daniel Card says the airline shouldn’t have allowed the visibly drunken man to board the June 12 flight from Los Angeles to Newark.

NYC Hotel Bringing Back $1,000 Bagel

NEW YORK – The $1,000 bagel is returning to Manhattan next month, WNBC reported. A hotel will have the extravagant bagel for a limited time after it first appeared in 2007. It features Alba white truffle cream cheese, goji berry-infused Riesling jelly and golden leaf flakes.

10 New York Campuses to Help Establish Village in Haiti

BUFFALO – Ten campuses in New York’s public university system will establish a village and learning community in Haiti under an $800,000 grant from the W.K. Kellogg Foundation, The Associated Press reported. Each campus will bring a specific expertise.