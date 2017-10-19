NYC Libraries To Forgive All Children’s Late Fees

NEW YORK (AP) -

Thursday, October 19, 2017 at 8:08 pm |

New York City libraries announced Thursday they plan to forgive the late fees of all children aged 17 and under in a one-time amnesty event.

The city’s three library systems — the New York Public Library, the Queens Library and the Brooklyn Public Library — say they will forgive all children’s fines Thursday and unblock their library cards. The amnesty is being underwritten by the JPB Foundation, which will make up over $2.25 million of the shortfall.

Patrons who rack up $15 in late fees at the city’s public libraries are blocked from taking out more books until the fine is paid.