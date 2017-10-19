London Says No to Palestinian Anti-Balfour Ads

YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, October 19, 2017 at 5:36 pm |

The logo of the London Underground, or subway, outside Westminster station.

The London municipality has refused permission for an ad campaign blaming the British for the “Palestinian disaster” on the 100th anniversary of the Balfour Declaration being celebrated this year.

The ad posters, which were intended to be placed in London subway stations, showed “before” and “after” pictures contrasting the peaceful, progressive Palestine before the issuance of the declaration on November 2, 1917, and the war and destruction since then, according to Ynet on Thursday night.

Transport for London (TfL), which runs the subway system, banned the posters because they “did not comply fully with our guidelines.” The guidelines rule out “images or messages which relate to matters of public controversy or sensitivity.”

The British Foreign Office denied Palestinian claims that it was involved in the decision, in order to suppress their protest campaign against the official marking of the Balfour Declaration.