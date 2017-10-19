IDF Retaliates Against Syria

Thursday, October 19, 2017 at 6:56 pm |

The IDF retaliated early Thursday evening for rocket fire that landed in the Israeli Golan Heights, hitting a Syrian military position, according to media reports.

The stray projectile from fighting in Syrian landed in an open field, an IDF spokesperson said. B’chasdei shamayim, no injuries or damage were reported.

“The IDF will not tolerate any attempt to harm the sovereignty of the State of Israel or the security of its citizens,” an IDF spokesperson said Thursday evening.

“The IDF holds the Syrian government responsible for whatever occurs in its territory.”

Arab media said no one was hurt in the IDF attack.