Hamas: Reconciliation Deal None of Washington’s Business

YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, October 19, 2017 at 6:34 am |

A poster depicting Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas and Prime Minister Rami Hamdallah in Gaza City earlier this month. (Reuters/Suhaib Salem)

Hamas slammed comments by U.S. Special Representative for International Negotiations and chief Middle East troubleshooter Jason Greenblat regarding Hamas’s and the Palestinian Authority’s responsibilities to move away from violence and recognize Israel. In a statement, Hamas said that Greenblatt’s comments constituted “unwarranted interference in intra-Palestinian affairs. It is the right of the Palestinian people to choose its government based on its strategic interests. Greenblatt’s comments that the Palestinian government must recognize Israel and give up violence is the result of pressure by the right in Israel.”

In the statement earlier Thursday, Greenblatt said that Washington expected Hamas to recognize Israel and renounce violence as part of its reconciliation deal. “The United States reiterates the importance of adherence to the Quartet principles,” Greenblatt said in the official statement. “Any Palestinian government must unambiguously and explicitly commit to nonviolence, recognize the State of Israel, accept previous agreements and obligations between the parties – including to disarm terrorists – and commit to peaceful negotiations. If Hamas is to play any role in a Palestinian government, it must accept these basic requirements.”

Under the deal, Hamas will become an equal partner with Fatah in the running of the Palestinian Authority. Top Hamas terrorist Saleh al-Arouri announced over the weekend that among other things, the deal would integrate Hamas and Fatah security and police forces in Gaza and in PA-controlled areas of Yehudah and Shomron, which “means partnership in decisions of war and peace,” al-Arouri was quoted as saying.

In a statement last week, the Prime Minister’s Office said that “as long as Hamas does not disarm and continues to call for the destruction of Israel, Israel holds it responsible for all terrorist actions originating in the Gaza Strip. Israel opposes any reconciliation that does not include these components.”

Meanwhile, Jordan on Thursday rejected a Hamas request to reopen its office in Amman, a government official told a Jordanian newspaper, Maariv said. Hamas made the request last week, after signing its reconciliation agreement with Fatah, but that was not sufficient to warrant the reopening of the office, the source was quoted as telling Jordanian daily Al-Rad as saying, the Israeli newspaper reported.

“Hamas is a Palestinian party and movement, and its place is in Palestine,” the official said. “Their activity must be on the soil of Palestine. Jordanian law forbids any political activity by non-Jordanian parties in Jordan, and Hamas is a Palestinian, not a Jordanian, party.”

Jordan kicked Hamas out of the country in 1999 and exiled about 20 top Hamas terrorists who had taken up residence in the country. Jordanian officials had accused Hamas of trying to foment unrest and encouraging Islamist fundamentalists to rebel against the government.