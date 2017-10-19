Dispute Escalates Over Illegal EU Infrastructure in Yehudah and Shomron

YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, October 19, 2017 at 3:49 pm |

A dispute over illegal, EU-financed school infrastructure dismantled by Israel has escalated, as eight European countries are demanding compensation for the loss of their property, according to The Jerusalem Post on Thursday.

France, Belgium, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Luxembourg and Ireland are reportedly co-signers of a letter to be sent to Israeli authorities which demands return of EU-owned equipment or compensation in the amount of 31,252 euros ($36,989) for each country.

Israel dismantled structures put up by the European Union ostensibly to serve residents of the mixed Israeli-Palestinian Area C in Yehudah and Shomron because they lacked the necessary construction permits.

“We sincerely hope that our demands for restitution could be satisfied without preconditions as soon as possible, and should they not be [met], Israel ought to pay compensation without delay,” wrote the EU members in the letter obtained by Le Monde. The letter is expected to be sent to the Israeli Foreign Ministry in the next few days.