State Orders Chevron Families Evicted

YERUSHALAYIM -

Wednesday, October 18, 2017 at 7:05 pm |

The State Attorney’s Office decided on Wednesday night to order the eviction of 15 families who moved into a building in Chevron without authorization last July.

The families claim that they are the legal owners of Machpela House, but the High Court had previously rejected their claim and told them to vacate the property. The State Attorney’s Office came out in support of that decision.

While they will have to leave Machpela House, the State Attorney’s Office said they would be eligible to return to the property if they locate their missing paperwork to prove their ownership.