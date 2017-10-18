Regional Briefs – October 18, 2017

Wednesday, October 18, 2017 at 8:02 pm |

Waitress Arrested for Scamming Widow out of $500K

BROOKLYN – A waitress was arrested Tuesday after she befriended an 84-year-old Brooklyn widow in order to scam her out of nearly a half-million dollars, The Associated Press reported. Alicia Legall, 46, built up her trust with the widow over a decade and eventually gained access to her money.

Body of Police Diver Recovered From Niagara River

BUFFALO – The body of a police officer who went missing during a training dive in the Niagara River was recovered Tuesday, four days after Craig Lehner, 34, failed to resurface, The Associated Press reported. Police and firefighters lined the route as Lehner’s body was transferred.

Manhattan Judge Demoted After Yelling at Colleague

NEW YORK – A Manhattan judge was demoted after his tirade directed at another judge was overheard in court, the Daily News reported. Anthony Ferrara will do “chambers work” until he retires on Nov. 8, and his pension and salary will be adjusted down.

New Judge Sworn In On NY Top Court

ALBANY – The newest member of New York state’s highest court was sworn in Wednesday, The Associated Press reported. Judge Paul Feinman formally took his place on the Court of Appeals, filling a vacancy created by the death of Sheila Abdus-Salaam in April.

NY Getting $150 Million for Housing and Development

ALBANY – New York state is getting nearly $150 million in federal funding for affordable housing and economic development, The Associated Press reported. New York City gets $53 million for housing, and the Buffalo area gets $13 million for the economic development.

Christie Appoints New Leader for State Police

TRENTON – New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie announced on Wednesday Lt. Col. Patrick Callahan as the new head of the state police, to replace Col. Rick Fuentes who is retiring at the end of the month, The Associated Press reported. Fuentes has led the department since 2003.