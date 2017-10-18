Police Arrest Men With Explosives Stolen from IDF

Wednesday, October 18, 2017 at 6:29 am |

Explosive bricks confiscated by police. (Israel Police)

Two Afula residents are to be indicted for possessing explosives that were stolen from an IDF base. The two were arrested after they were caught carrying several bricks of the yellow explosive, each of which weigh 2.5 kilos (5.5 pounds). One of the suspects was walking down the street when police stopped him due to what they said was “odd behavior,” and discovered the explosives.

The explosives were likely stolen in a heist at an army base in northern Israel at the beginning of October. The explosives, along with bullets for M16 weapons and other items, were stolen from a base on the Golan Heights, when thieves broke into a warehouse and absconded with the weapons. At the time, security officials said they were worried that the items, especially the explosives, would end up in the hands of criminals.

The explosives are generally used to blow up metal doors and structures that soldiers need to get out of the way in order to carry out a mission. Police did not say whether the motive of the Afula resident they arrested was criminal, or whether he was involved in a security situation. The IDF and police opened an investigation into the theft.