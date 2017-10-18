Long-lost Sculpture of Napoleon Found in New Jersey Hall

MADISON, N.J. (AP) -

Wednesday, October 18, 2017 at 8:08 pm |

A marble bust of Napoleon by French sculptor Auguste Rodin long thought to be lost is on display last Wednesday in Madison, NJ. (Bob Karp/The Daily Record via AP)

A bust of Napoleon by French sculptor Auguste Rodin long thought to be lost was found on display in a New Jersey borough hall where it sat for 85 years.

The bust’s origin was confirmed in 2015, but officials waited to reveal that the multimillion dollar artwork was a long-lost piece by Rodin. The owners of the bust announced it will be leaving the Madison borough hall on loan to the Philadelphia Museum of Art. The authentication was made in person last Wednesday by Jerome Le Blay, an international expert in modern sculpture.

Philanthropist Geraldine Rockefeller Dodge purchased the sculpture after it was exhibited at the Metropolitan Museum of Art from 1915 to 1929. Officials believe Dodge donated the bust along with other art to the borough hall around 1942. There, the bust sat for decades as its record was lost to time.

Madison Mayor Robert Conley was impressed by the news that confirmed town rumors.

“I’d always heard the rumor it was a Rodin, but of course you hear all sorts of rumors. So to have it actually verified was quite impressive,” Conley said. “To think that we’ve had people walking past it for years, not realizing the great piece of art they were sitting next to, or standing next to during a council meeting.”

The sculpture is estimated to be worth between $4 million to $12 million, according to experts.