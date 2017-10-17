Zero Budget for Security Plan in Yehudah and Shomron Doesn’t Stop Lieberman

YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, October 17, 2017 at 6:35 pm |

In this image made from video, an Israeli security officer stands at the scene where a Palestinian terrorist opened fire, at the entrance to Har Adar, outside Yerushalayim on Sept. 26, killing three Israeli men. (AP Photo)

An ambitious plan for a security envelope including better bypass roads across Yehudah and Shomron also bypasses the need for a budget line, according to Arutz Sheva on Tuesday.

The plan, which calls for upgrading roads that circumvent Palestinian areas with better lighting, more cell phone towers, paving and surveillance installations, at a projected cost of 3.3 billion shekels, was unveiled by Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman on Tuesday.

Lieberman admitted the slight drawback that currently the project has no funding, but said that he would demand it be paid for out of the budgets of the Communications, Housing, and Transportation ministries.

Also on Liberman’s shopping list: new bulletproof buses, armored transport vehicles and special security vehicles, smart fences, cameras, and sensors to locate and prevent the infiltration of terrorists. The measures were estimated at 10 million shekels ($2.85 million) per community.