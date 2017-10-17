Two Jews Nearly Lynched in Old City, Rights Group Says

YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, October 17, 2017 at 6:57 am |

Israeli police officers on guard at the Lion’s Gate, in Yerushalayim’s Old City. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

Two residents of the Old City of Yerushalayim were attacked by Arabs, the Honenu legal rights organization said in a statement Tuesday, in a near lynch. The attack occurred outside their home in the area of the Lion’s Gate in the Old City, the group said.

According to the group, one of the residents was attacked by a group of Arabs when he went out of his home to empty the trash. A second Jewish resident who lives nearby went out of his house to assist the Jew under attack. He, too, was attacked by the mob. Both were injured in several places. Another resident called for assistance, and Magen David Adom workers arrived after several minutes, giving them first aid and then taking them to the hospital. Police arrested a number of the rioters, Honenu said.

The housing complex where the attack occurred has several Jewish residents, Honenu said, and residents were under constant attack by Arabs in the area. Arabs have attempted to set fire to the homes several times, and there have been previous beatings as well. Honenu said that in the past, police have tried to “soft-pedal” the incidents, and that the organization was trying to ensure that did not happen this time.

“The Jews under attack were saved from death b’derech nes, when a neighbor was able to reach authorities just in time to save them from being lynched,” Honenu said. “We expect the police to bring these terrorists to justice and arrest all those involved. Unfortunately what we hear from police does not indicate that this will happen. We call on all authorities to avoid trying to ‘smooth over’ this incident, as they have in the past.”