September Breaks Records for Airport Traffic

YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, October 17, 2017 at 2:58 am |

View of Terminal 1, at Ben Gurion International Airport. (Moshe Shai/Flash90)

September broke all records for travel to Israel, as hundreds of thousands came to celebrate the chagim in Israel. Nearly 2 million passengers passed through Ben Gurion Airport in September, 7.5-percent more than the same month a year earlier. A total of 12,392 planes landed or took off from the airport that month, including an increased number of charter planes – many of which were headed to Uman, ferrying thousands there for Rosh Hashanah.

Through October 1st, a total of 15.3 million passengers have passed through Ben Gurion Airport on their way into or out of Israel in 2017, 16-percent more than for the first ten months of 2016, and setting a new record. Although it experienced a decline of 13 percent in October 2017 compared to the same month a year earlier in the number of passengers it carried, El Al remained the biggest carrier, with 480,000 passengers. Israir jumped to second place in October, carrying 95,500 passengers for the month, an increase of 30 percent year on year. In third place was Turkish Airlines, carrying 91,400 passengers.

Israeli airline Arkia followed, with 82,000 passengers. The biggest jump in passengers to and from Israel was experienced by Russian airline Aeroflot, which saw the number of passengers it carried this September grow by 80 percent, to nearly 70,000, compared to September 2016. Since the beginning of the year, both Turkish and Aeroflot have been the top carriers working from Ben Gurion, after El Al. Most of the passengers on those two airlines flew the carriers to Istanbul and Moscow respectively, and then transferred to other flights or airlines for connecting flights, many to the United States, which remained the top final destination for Israeli travelers.