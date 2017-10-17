Report: Israeli Drone Kills Islamic State Terrorist in Sinai

YERUSHALAYIM -

An Israeli drone was blamed for the killing of a man linked to Islamic State in the Sinai Peninsula, according to media reports on Tuesday.

A publication linked to the IS faction in Sinai claimed that Gaza native Zaher Abu Sitta was killed by the drone strike earlier this week.

The drone incident was reportedly in the area of Rafah and Sheikh Zweid in northern Sinai, and occurred soon after the firing of two rockets from the peninsula on Sunday night that landed in southern Israel. B’chasdei shamayim, no injuries were reported.

IS took responsibility for the attacks on Monday.